Supplyco rolls out mega Onam fairs with subsidised commodities, targets Rs 250 crore in sales

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Supplyco is gearing up for the Onam season with an array of large-scale initiatives aimed at easing household expenses and boosting festive cheer across Kerala. Extensive market interventions have been planned to ensure essential commodities reach consumers at reduced prices. The highlight of the celebrations will be 10-day Onam Mega Fairs in all district headquarters and five-day fairs in 140 assembly constituencies.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level fair at Putharikandam ground here on August 25. District-level fairs will begin on August 26 and 27, continuing till Uthradam (September 4). In assembly constituencies, fairs will be held from August 31 to September 4 in connection with major Supplyco outlets.
Apart from this, mobile Onam markets will also be set up across all constituencies from August 25, ensuring delivery of rice, groceries, and branded products to rural and remote areas.
In response to the surge in coconut oil prices, Supplyco will distribute subsidised coconut oil at Rs 349 per litre and Rs 179 per half-litre pack, while non-subsidised packs will be sold at Rs 429 per litre and Rs 219 per half-litre. Additionally, other branded coconut oils will be made available below their MRP through Supplyco outlets.
A major relief initiative is the distribution of more than 6 lakh Onam kits containing 15 essential items, including cloth bags, to AAY cardholders and welfare institutions. The distribution will run from August 18 to September 2.
Supplyco is to convert three of its hypermarkets into signature marts, which will provide a contemporary shopping experience, as part of a major overhaul to its retail network. The Thalassery Hypermarket will be the first to open under the new branding this Onam, followed by the Kottayam and Ernakulam hypermarkets.
Last Onam, Supplyco registered sales worth Rs 183 crore. Relying on its extensive network of fairs, subsidised items, and enhanced customer experience to achieve its ambitious goal of Rs 250 crore this year.