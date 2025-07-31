Supplyco rolls out mega Onam fairs with subsidised commodities, targets Rs 250 crore in sales

Apart from this, mobile Onam markets will also be set up across all constituencies from August 25, ensuring delivery of rice, groceries, and branded products to rural and remote areas.

In response to the surge in coconut oil prices, Supplyco will distribute subsidised coconut oil at Rs 349 per litre and Rs 179 per half-litre pack, while non-subsidised packs will be sold at Rs 429 per litre and Rs 219 per half-litre. Additionally, other branded coconut oils will be made available below their MRP through Supplyco outlets.

A major relief initiative is the distribution of more than 6 lakh Onam kits containing 15 essential items, including cloth bags, to AAY cardholders and welfare institutions. The distribution will run from August 18 to September 2.