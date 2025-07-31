Targeted attack on Christian, Adivasi communities: LDF, UDF

RAIPUR/KOCHI: The nuns, arrested on charges of forced conversion and human trafficking from Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, will have to remain in jail after the Sessions Court refused to hear the bail plea. Session Judge Aneesh Dubey said the case fell outside the court’s jurisdiction. The matter will now be heard by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Bilaspur.

According to the members of the LDF, UDF, and BJP delegations, the court has stated that the nuns will have to approach a special court for relief.

Sr Preethi Mary and Sr Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state’s tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

According to the GRP, the group was allegedly preparing to travel to Agra where the three young women were to be trained and later employed. The nuns, booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 143 (trafficking) and Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, (unlawful religious conversions), were remanded in judicial custody till August 8.

Kottayam MP Francis George told TNIE, “The things that happened on Wednesday were quite unexpected. As soon as the bail application was moved, the Sessions judge said that the plea could not be heard since it didn’t have the power to hear human trafficking cases.” The matter got complicated as Narayanpur and surrounding areas are Naxal-infested. “Since human trafficking cases are prevalent in these areas, laws have been made in such a way that they come under the purview of NIA,” he said.