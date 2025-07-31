Toxic gas kills three workers at waste treatment plant in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: Exposure to toxic gases at a private poultry waste treatment plant claimed the lives of three migrant employees at Kalappara near Areekode in Malappuram on Wednesday, highlighting a severe lapse in safety protocols.

The deceased are Samad Ali, 20, from Assam, and Bihar natives Bikas Kumar, 29, and Hidesh Saranya, 46. They were found unconscious inside the sewage tank at the plant and died at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The Areekode police, who registered a case against the company officials managing the plant, said the incident took place around noon. Bikas collapsed first while cleaning the tank.

Samad and Hidesh who rushed to rescue him fell unconscious after breathing in the gases. They were rushed to Manjeri MCH but could not be saved. As per the police, they were not wearing any protective equipment when they were found.

Announcing a probe led by the labour commissioner to ascertain the circumstances that led to the deaths, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said necessary steps will be taken to send the victims’ bodies to their home states and their families will receive the compensation they are legally entitled to. Local residents said they had voiced concerns about the privately-owned plant, stating they have limited knowledge about its operations.