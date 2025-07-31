Visitors’ rush to disaster site in Chooralmala puts authorities in fix

CHOORALMALA: Local authorities were on their toes as an unexpected surge of tourists to the landslide-affected region of Chooralmala on Wednesday, exposing serious lapses in enforcement of entry regulations.

After last year’s devastating landslide, the area beyond Chooralmala town had been designated a ‘no-go zone’ by the revenue department, with strict controls in place. Entry was permitted only through special passes—even for plantation workers and local residents. Police personnel were deployed at checkpoints to monitor people’s movement.

“Usually, no one, including local residents, is allowed entry without proper identification or a pass,” said a local resident Rekha. “Plantation workers must obtain monthly passes, and residents are required to produce valid ID proving local address. Despite raising concerns about the lack of manpower, no action was taken.”

On Wednesday, however, a long queue formed in front of the revenue outpost. While some of those in line were residents, the majority were tourists drawn by curiosity about the landslide site. Due to the overwhelming crowd, officials were unable to verify identity documents or enforce entry protocols.Vythiri tahsildar T B Prakash told TNIE,

“Our entire team has been working overtime in preparation for the anniversary commemorations. On Wednesday, staffing was extremely limited, which led to lapses. We acknowledge the failure and assure that tighter controls will be restored from Thursday onward,” he said.

112 vehicles granted pass