When a top police officer had to play ‘love doctor’

Police interventions often mean probes, crackdowns, apprehensions, and arrests. But sometimes, resolving familial disputes between complainants is also part of maintaining law and order.
Here, the assistant commandant M K Hariprasad of India Reserve Battalion, recounts a case that reached him a couple of years ago, which involved a young couple and their growing disenfranchisement with each other after a misstep.
Inside his quiet cabin, neither Shruthi (name changed) nor her husband spoke. The man was visibly injured, his head wrapped in bandages.
As Hariprasad, who’s also a trained counsellor, stepped in, Shruthi made it clear that she had no intention of continuing the relationship.
The issue started at a college friends’ get-together. As a former student of a women’s college in Thrissur, she cherished the close-knit bond she shared with her classmates.
Through an old WhatsApp group, the idea of an informal reunion came up. After days of discussions, the group finally decided on a friend’s house for the meet-up. As laughter echoed and memories of college days came flooding back, the conversation unexpectedly turned to love — and love after marriage.
Here, most of the women, including Shruthi, found themselves echoing a common sentiment that the love they once received from their partners during their initial days of the relationship had faded over time.
But Priya (name changed) spoke up with a hint of mischief and pride that she still received more love and care than ever, and that it wasn’t from her husband but from her boyfriend, Shankar (name changed). Later, she went on to describe him as charming, attentive, and stylish.
Here, in the light-hearted mood and under the mild intoxication of celebratory drinks, the others playfully urged Priya to invite her mystery man to the gathering. As the demand turned into a sort of dare, Priya made a call to her boyfriend.
“Shankar arrived not long after, dashing and confident in a luxury car. But within seconds, the scene turned electric with shock, because the man Priya introduced as her boyfriend was none other than Shruthi’s husband,” Hariprasad says.
Here, Shruthi’s response was instantaneous and violent. In a flash of rage, she grabbed a flower pot from the living room and struck her husband on the head, causing a serious injury, he adds.
Later, in his cabin, after listening carefully to both sides, Hariprasad expressed his support for Shruthi, stating that her reaction was completely natural for someone who felt betrayed in a relationship. At the same time, he gently encouraged her to consider forgiveness, at least once, suggesting that offering a second chance could lead to meaningful change in their relationship.
Shankar, meanwhile, broke down in tears before his wife and the officer, pleading for a second chance. It prompted Shruthi to reconsider her decision to end the relationship.
Here, Hariprasad acknowledged her willingness to rethink and commended her maturity in doing so, and wished them both a better and more understanding family life ahead.
Before concluding the session, he gave the familiar assurance of a police officer, i.e. if such behaviour was repeated from Shankar’s side, strict action would follow.
Hariprasad also noted that a wide range of complaints reach the police every day, and a significant number among them involve relationship issues that often originate in online spaces and later turned into complex situations. “In the digital space, it’s essential that we all adhere to healthy norms and remain cautious and wise in our interactions,” he emphasises.
He also urged people not to hesitate in approaching the police with any concern, be it related to law and order or personal matters.