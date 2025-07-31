When a top police officer had to play ‘love doctor’

As Hariprasad, who’s also a trained counsellor, stepped in, Shruthi made it clear that she had no intention of continuing the relationship.



The issue started at a college friends’ get-together. As a former student of a women’s college in Thrissur, she cherished the close-knit bond she shared with her classmates.



Through an old WhatsApp group, the idea of an informal reunion came up. After days of discussions, the group finally decided on a friend’s house for the meet-up. As laughter echoed and memories of college days came flooding back, the conversation unexpectedly turned to love — and love after marriage.



Here, most of the women, including Shruthi, found themselves echoing a common sentiment that the love they once received from their partners during their initial days of the relationship had faded over time.



But Priya (name changed) spoke up with a hint of mischief and pride that she still received more love and care than ever, and that it wasn’t from her husband but from her boyfriend, Shankar (name changed). Later, she went on to describe him as charming, attentive, and stylish.