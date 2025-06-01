From crisis to boom: How Thrithala recharged its groundwater sources

PALAKKAD: In a remarkable turnaround, Thrithala constituency in Palakkad -- once flagged as semi-critical for groundwater availability -- has emerged today as a model for water conservation and sustainable development.
Thanks to the pioneering ‘Susthira Thrithala’ project launched in 2022, the region has undergone a significant ecological transformation, proving how local governance and scientific planning can tackle one of India’s most pressing environmental challenges.
Spearheaded by M B Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, Rural Development, and Excise - and the sitting MLA of Thrithala - the innovative water conservation project has successfully addressed declining groundwater levels through a holistic approach that includes rainwater harvesting, artificial recharge systems, and integrated environmental initiatives.
Over the past four years, the project has added the capacity to harvest and store over 5 crore litres of rainwater within the constituency. Notably, Thrithala also became the first Legislative Assembly constituency in the country to implement a comprehensive water budget at the constituency level, encompassing all its grama panchayats.
“The big idea was to make effective use of the monsoon to overcome the dry season. Through this project, we were able to implement several interventions like artificial groundwater recharge, well recharging, farm ponds, a rain pit in every yard, opening up coconut basins, constructing small bunds in sloped areas to control water flow, and ensuring that rainwater is absorbed into the soil right where it falls,” P Saithalavi, District Coordinator for the Haritha Keralam Mission in Palakkad, who is also coordinating various departments for the Susthira Thrithala project, explained.
The rise in groundwater level is visible. In a monitoring well, where water was found at a depth of 11 m in January 2020, it is now available at 10.18 m as of January 2025, Saithalavi pointed out.
Once water availability improved, it had a direct impact on the agricultural sector in the constituency, according to Susthira Thrithala volunteers.
As part of efforts to promote agriculture and move towards self-sufficiency in the sector, paddy cultivation was initiated on 556 hectares of land, resulting in an additional 667 tonnes of paddy production. Around 27 acres of land have also been brought under integrated farming. Efforts are actively under way to cultivate vegetables required for the Onam season, further enhancing the region’s food security.