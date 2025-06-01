From crisis to boom: How Thrithala recharged its groundwater sources

PALAKKAD: In a remarkable turnaround, Thrithala constituency in Palakkad -- once flagged as semi-critical for groundwater availability -- has emerged today as a model for water conservation and sustainable development.

Thanks to the pioneering ‘Susthira Thrithala’ project launched in 2022, the region has undergone a significant ecological transformation, proving how local governance and scientific planning can tackle one of India’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Spearheaded by M B Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, Rural Development, and Excise - and the sitting MLA of Thrithala - the innovative water conservation project has successfully addressed declining groundwater levels through a holistic approach that includes rainwater harvesting, artificial recharge systems, and integrated environmental initiatives.

Over the past four years, the project has added the capacity to harvest and store over 5 crore litres of rainwater within the constituency. Notably, Thrithala also became the first Legislative Assembly constituency in the country to implement a comprehensive water budget at the constituency level, encompassing all its grama panchayats.