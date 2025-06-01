IUML brings ‘Op Sindoor’ to Nilambur bypoll campaign

KOZHIKODE: IUML leader K M Shaji has brought in Operation Sindoor, India’s reaction to the massacre of 26 people at Pahalgam in Kashmir, in the campaign for the ensuing Nilambur by-election, asking LDF candidate M Swaraj whether he sticks to his earlier stand on the futility of wars.

Speaking to reporters in Nilambur on Thursday, Shaji said the most important political issue in the country now is war. “Swaraj’s Facebook post on war was widely discussed. He issued another post when it became a talking point,” Shaji said.

“Our leader E T Muhammad Basheer, among others, is travelling to all parts of the world to convince them that the war was instigated by Pakistan. We would like to know whether Swaraj sticks to his earlier stand that the war was unnecessary after he became a candidate,” Shaji asked.

“We feel that the war was imperative. It was a wound on the self-respect of Muslims as believers,” he said. The insistence of the terrorist to recite ‘kalima’ and the murder of the male members in front of women were a bullet that passed through the hearts of Muslims, he said.