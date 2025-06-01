IUML brings ‘Op Sindoor’ to Nilambur bypoll campaign

KOZHIKODE: IUML leader K M Shaji has brought in Operation Sindoor, India’s reaction to the massacre of 26 people at Pahalgam in Kashmir, in the campaign for the ensuing Nilambur by-election, asking LDF candidate M Swaraj whether he sticks to his earlier stand on the futility of wars.
Speaking to reporters in Nilambur on Thursday, Shaji said the most important political issue in the country now is war. “Swaraj’s Facebook post on war was widely discussed. He issued another post when it became a talking point,” Shaji said.
“Our leader E T Muhammad Basheer, among others, is travelling to all parts of the world to convince them that the war was instigated by Pakistan. We would like to know whether Swaraj sticks to his earlier stand that the war was unnecessary after he became a candidate,” Shaji asked.
“We feel that the war was imperative. It was a wound on the self-respect of Muslims as believers,” he said. The insistence of the terrorist to recite ‘kalima’ and the murder of the male members in front of women were a bullet that passed through the hearts of Muslims, he said.
“We view the war from this perspective. Our reaction would have been the same even if it was done by Saudi Arabia. How does a social activist view the war? I think this is a question Swaraj has to answer in the beginning itself,” Shaji said.
In his post, Swaraj had said that people will enjoy war till a missile hits their courtyard. Quoting from a novel by M Mukundan, he underlined the futility of all wars and asserted that wars leave a trail of destruction and untold miseries for the people.
Swaraj’s another post on Palestine is also being discussed after the announcement of his candidature. MSF state president P K Navas said not just what Swaraj said, but his silences should also be discussed. Navas said Swaraj was silent when the Pinarayi government pursued the Sangh Parivar agenda in many issues. “Muslims cannot be tricked merely by a Facebook post,” he said.
Speaking on these reactions, Swaraj said he will stick to his stand come what may. “It is the stand of Communists all over the world that there should not be massacres in the name of religion, language, caste or language,” he said.
BJP to take call on June 2
Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP state leadership will take a call on Nilambur byelection by June 2. Party president Rajeev Chandrashekhar told the media on Saturday that party will decide on the issue of whether to contest or not and whether the seat would be given to BDJS by Monday. Meanwhile, BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally told TNIE that no decision has been taken.
Aryadan files papers; Grand reception for Swaraj in Nilambur
Malappuram: Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate in Nilambur, filed his nomination papers on Saturday. He submitted two sets of papers before Nilambur tahsildar M P Sindhu. The nomination was submitted after a roadshow from Jyothipadi. The deposit money was handed over by INTUC workers from Pullangkot Estate.
Previously, the same workers from here had also given deposit money to Shoukath’s father Aryadan Muhammad, who represented the constituency for a long time.Aryadan Shoukath responded that the UDF would register a great victory. “It is clear from their actions that the Left has admitted defeat.
The UDF is united, and I will get a huge majority,” Aryadan said. Meanwhile, LDF candidate M Swaraj, who arrived in the constituency for the first time after his candidacy was announced, was given a grand welcome by party cadres. Swaraj, who arrived from Shoranur to Nilambur by train, was welcomed by activists at each station. A road show was also held from Nilambur station to Kodathipadi in which Swaraj participated.