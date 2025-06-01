Kerala HC says threatening CM a serious offence

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has observed that threatening messages against the Chief Minister of Kerala are not only against an individual, but they are against democracy and ultimately against the people who participated in a democratic process. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that such action should be handled with the iron hand of law, with a message to society.
The court made the remarks while dismissing a petition filed by Abijith M, of Kannur, a bank employee, who had sent a message to the additional private secretary to the CM, stating, “I will kill Pinarayi Vijayan” soon after the 2021 assembly election results were announced, seeking to quash the case.
Threat messages are sent unnecessarily to the office of the constitutional authorities to create panic among the police authorities. When such allegations are there, this court cannot ignore the same and shut its eyes and say that no offence is made out prima facie, it said.
The public prosecutor submitted that this is a serious case in which the petitioner sent an SMS to the additional private secretary of the CM stating that he would kill the CM. The petitioner is not an illiterate person.
Handing of divorce papers won’t constitute abetment of suicide, says High Court
Kochi: Kerala High Court has held that a husband handing over the draft agreement for divorce to his wife would not constitute abetment of suicide. The parents of the woman alleged that after reading the draft agreement, their daughter was mentally shattered, and she died by suicide three days later.
The court said that this would not attract Section 306 (abetment for suicide) of the IPC against the husband, and it quashed a criminal case against P P Shaji of Kannur. The final report filed by the police stated that the petitioner subjected the deceased to cruelty, both physically and mentally, and on account of the cruelty, she ended her life.