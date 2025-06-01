Kerala high schools set for more instructional hours in 2025-26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced changes to the academic calendar for 2025-26, increasing school hours by 30 minutes from Monday to Thursday for the high school section.

Additionally, two Saturdays will be designated as working days for the Upper Primary section, while six Saturdays will be set aside for the High School section. These adjustments are being made to meet the minimum instructional days required by education regulations.

The decision comes after an ultimatum from the High Court to ensure that the number of instructional days is sufficient. The government acted quickly to finalise the new academic calendar just two days before schools are set to reopen on June 2. According to the Kerala Education Rules (KER), a minimum of 220 instructional days is mandated each year.