Post two-day ordeal, Kerala fishermen emerge from the depths of fear

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “It felt like every time we rowed a kilometre, we were being dragged four km back into the sea. That was how strong the wind was,” said Robinson, his eyes still filled with fear as he narrated his two-day ordeal at sea. He was among four fishermen who were rescued and brought back to shore on Saturday evening after their boat went missing off Vizhinjam coast.

“The strong winds wrecked both our engines: One was lost at sea, and the other split in two. We tied the broken pieces together to survive. We had just a day’s food on board. For three days, the rain was relentless,” added Robinson.

The fishermen had left Vizhinjam harbour at 2 pm on Thursday. Just two hours later, the weather warning arrived. But by then, Robinson, 62, Davidson, 34, Dasan, 45, and Sabariyar, 52, were already in deeper waters.

They were stranded 35 nautical miles off the Vizhinjam coast after their engine failed. They were supposed to return by 6 am on Friday, but there was no communication. At 10.30 am on Friday, Robinson managed to contact his son, Robin, and informed him that they had lost an engine and all their fishing gear.