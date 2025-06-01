Seven rain-related deaths reported in Kerala; rain intensity set to drop

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state witnessed a slight respite after days of heavy rainfall, seven more deaths and widespread damage were reported in the state on Saturday. The intensity of rain is expected to further decrease in the coming days. The IMD has sounded yellow alert for four districts - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasargod - on Sunday and Monday.
Three people died and another went missing in Alappuzzha. Haripad native Steve Rajesh, 23 who lives in Odisha, drowned while fishing in a country boat at Pallippady paddy field. Steve and his family had come to their native village two weeks ago, and were planning to return on Sunday. Padmakumar, 45, of Kattachira and Anirudhan, 70 of Alappuzha municipality were found dead in waterlogged areas. P C Ranjith, 40, of Muhamma went missing while fishing in the Vembanad lake. A 27-year-old tourist lost his life after slipping into a gorge at Vellarimedu waterfalls in Palakkad. The deceased Sajeesh was a native of Muthalamada.
The bodies of three people who were missing - Abdul Bari, 52 of Malapppuram, Nikhil Murali (32), of Munambam aand Nalini (70), of Thalassery - were recovered on Saturday.
In Kannur, a car was swept away by strong currents while crossing a bridge in Payyannur’s Kanayi Vannathipuzha. The passengers were rescued. With decreasing rain, water in low-lying areas has started receding in Malappuram.
In Kozhikode, floods caused by rain led to widespread damage to crops in Chathamangalam and Mavoor. Thousands of banana plants were uprooted.
Three relief camps are operating in the district. Meanwhle heavy rains continued in many places of Wayanad on Saturday as well. There are 5 relief camps operating in the district. Two relief camps are operational in Palakkad. In Ernakulam, 230 houses were destroyed. Three relief camps have been opened to accommodate 12 families affected by waterlogging.
Meanwhile, the torrential rains continued to wreak havoc in Kollam, leading to 24 houses partially damaged. The loss due to damage has been estimated as Rs 23.78 lakh. A relief camp was opened at Adichanallur village. About 210 ha of agricultural land was damaged, leading to an estimated loss of Rs 16.58 lakh.
Widespread damage caused by rain and strong winds impacted the capital too where many trees were uprooted in Kattakada, Nedumangad and Varkala. Around 100 houses were destroyed and many areas in the capital city experienced waterlogging.
