Seven rain-related deaths reported in Kerala; rain intensity set to drop

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state witnessed a slight respite after days of heavy rainfall, seven more deaths and widespread damage were reported in the state on Saturday. The intensity of rain is expected to further decrease in the coming days. The IMD has sounded yellow alert for four districts - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasargod - on Sunday and Monday.

Three people died and another went missing in Alappuzzha. Haripad native Steve Rajesh, 23 who lives in Odisha, drowned while fishing in a country boat at Pallippady paddy field. Steve and his family had come to their native village two weeks ago, and were planning to return on Sunday. Padmakumar, 45, of Kattachira and Anirudhan, 70 of Alappuzha municipality were found dead in waterlogged areas. P C Ranjith, 40, of Muhamma went missing while fishing in the Vembanad lake. A 27-year-old tourist lost his life after slipping into a gorge at Vellarimedu waterfalls in Palakkad. The deceased Sajeesh was a native of Muthalamada.

The bodies of three people who were missing - Abdul Bari, 52 of Malapppuram, Nikhil Murali (32), of Munambam aand Nalini (70), of Thalassery - were recovered on Saturday.