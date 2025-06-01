SFI activists booked for assaulting KSU workers in Kollam

KOLLAM: The Kilikkollur police have booked members of the SFI for allegedly assaulting KSU members. The police said the accused include Sahil, Arun, Nithin, Vivek, and eight others who are yet to be identified.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night. The victims — Gowri Mohan, a resident of Sooranad village; Adi SP; and Meenakshi from Panmana village — were assaulted while attending the Kerala University arts festival at TKM Arts College, Karikode. They had come to support the drama team from DB College, Sasthamcotta, which has a KSU Students Union.

The SFI members allegedly attacked KSU activists without any provocation, causing them serious physical and mental distress. The victims were later admitted to Kollam District Hospital.

In response, the KSU district committee has announced a protest march to the Kollam District Collectorate on June 3, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.