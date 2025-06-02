10kg hybrid ganja worth Rs nine crore seized in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two persons, including a woman, were arrested after the customs seized 10.3kg of hybrid ganja worth around Rs 9 crore on their arrival from Thailand at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday. Those arrested are Shahana, 23, and Shaheen, 21, hailing from Malappuram, sources said.

The two had gone to Thailand a few days ago on tourist visas. They allegedly procured the contraband while in that country and returned on a flight via Singapore. The drugs were concealed among 10 packets claimed to be food items. Sources said the customs officials, during baggage checking, came across the content which evoked suspicion.

They opened the bag, and after testing, found that the ‘food’ claim was wrong. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.

From Thailand?

The accused persons had gone to Thailand a few days ago on tourist visas. They allegedly procured the contraband while in that country.