Anvar enters Nilambur race, claims Satheesan in cahoots with CM

MALAPPURAM: Lashing out at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for “striking a deal” with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar declared his candidature for the Nilambur by-election, scheduled to be held on June 19.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Anvar singled out Satheesan for blocking his entry into the UDF, even as other leaders of the Congress and other front constituents took a positive view of the move. “Satheesan’s recent statements prove that Hitlerism prevails in the Congress in Kerala, where no other leader has any voice,” he added.
“Pinarayi Vijayan himself spoke to Satheesan against accommodating me in the UDF. It was communicated through mediators,” he alleged.
Explaining his rationale for the claim, Anvar said that Satheesan didn’t say a word when ADGP Ajith Kumar, who was accused of establishing links with the RSS, found a place in the list of future state police chief in Kerala.
“There was also no reaction from Satheesan when SP Sujith Das, who foisted false cases against youths in Malappuram, was reinstated,” he said.
Anvar emphasised that UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is not capable of defeating Pinarayism because he is totally alienated from the people.
“The UDF candidate does not represent the Muslim community. Shoukath spoke in a language not even used by hardcore RSS workers. He spoke against the Panakkad family to grab the recognition of fascists. Can the party and the community pardon this?” he asked.
Shoukath painted the community in a bad light in his films, which won national attention, Anvar stressed.
“He will not win the election even if the Trinamool extends its support. If he is defeated it will be interpreted as a victory for Pinarayi. That is why I have decided to contest. And the votes I get will be an expression of the protest of the people against Pinarayism,” he said.
Anvar was unsparing of LDF candidate M Swaraj, too, saying that he had insulted Hindu beliefs during the Sabarimala agitation. “Swaraj is the greatest supporter of Pinarayism in the state and he had insulted V S Achuthanandan to appease Pinarayi,” he alleged.