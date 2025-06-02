Anvar enters Nilambur race, claims Satheesan in cahoots with CM

MALAPPURAM: Lashing out at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for “striking a deal” with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar declared his candidature for the Nilambur by-election, scheduled to be held on June 19.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Anvar singled out Satheesan for blocking his entry into the UDF, even as other leaders of the Congress and other front constituents took a positive view of the move. “Satheesan’s recent statements prove that Hitlerism prevails in the Congress in Kerala, where no other leader has any voice,” he added.

“Pinarayi Vijayan himself spoke to Satheesan against accommodating me in the UDF. It was communicated through mediators,” he alleged.

Explaining his rationale for the claim, Anvar said that Satheesan didn’t say a word when ADGP Ajith Kumar, who was accused of establishing links with the RSS, found a place in the list of future state police chief in Kerala.