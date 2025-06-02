Early skill identification crucial, says Kerala Fin Minister K N Balagopal

KOLLAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal emphasised the importance of anganwadis in identifying skills of children at an early age to build a strong foundation for their health and education. He made these remarks at the inauguration of a newly opened anganwadi in Ezhukone.

Balagopal also highlighted upcoming developments in the region, stating that new industrial enterprises will emerge in the Kollam-Punalur area as part of the Vizhinjam project. He added that the SOHO IT park in Kottarakkara is nearing completion and several infrastructure projects are underway to boost growth in Ezhukone.

The new anganwadi, number 80 in Ezhukone HS ward, was constructed with Rs 18 lakh from the local development fund. Additionally, Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the purchase of smartphones for anganwadis across the state.

A sum of Rs 3 crore from the Asset Development Fund has been earmarked for constructing market, shopping, and office complexes in Ezhukone. Road renovation work is also in progress in Ezhukone, known as the cricket capital of Kollam district.

The event was attended by Kottarakkara Block Panchayat President A Abhilash, District Panchayat Member Sumalal, Ezhukone Grama Panchayat President Biju Abraham and anganwadi workers.