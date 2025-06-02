Kerala school curriculum opens up to umbrella brand’s tale of tenacity

KANNUR: This academic year, Class 10 students in the state will learn more than just grammar and literature as part of their English curriculum: They’ll also discover a remarkable story of resilience and self-reliance from the tribal heartland of Aralam. The new syllabus includes the inspiring tale of Aadhi, the first umbrella brand developed by an indigenous community in the country, through the Kudumbashree Mission.

It tells the saga of Kudumbashree in Aralam and how it became a lifeline for the local tribal population. Central to the narrative is the Aadhi umbrella manufacturing unit, a shining example of what grassroots empowerment can achieve.

Launched in 2021 by the Kudumbashree District Mission, the project was designed to support families in the Aralam Farm Scheduled Tribes Rehabilitation Area, many of whom relied solely on MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) jobs for survival. The aim was to create an additional, sustainable source of income and, in doing so, uplift an entire community.

The venture began modestly, with intensive umbrella-making training provided to 28 tribal women under the leadership of the Kudumbashree Kannur team. Equipped with umbrella-making kits, they formed two micro-enterprise units named Nila and Lotus, registering them under the Kudumbashree CDS. From these humble beginnings, the initiative has grown into a thriving business with 40 women on board and an annual turnover of Rs 30 lakh.