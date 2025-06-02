Kerala school curriculum opens up to umbrella brand’s tale of tenacity

KANNUR: This academic year, Class 10 students in the state will learn more than just grammar and literature as part of their English curriculum: They’ll also discover a remarkable story of resilience and self-reliance from the tribal heartland of Aralam. The new syllabus includes the inspiring tale of Aadhi, the first umbrella brand developed by an indigenous community in the country, through the Kudumbashree Mission.
It tells the saga of Kudumbashree in Aralam and how it became a lifeline for the local tribal population. Central to the narrative is the Aadhi umbrella manufacturing unit, a shining example of what grassroots empowerment can achieve.
Launched in 2021 by the Kudumbashree District Mission, the project was designed to support families in the Aralam Farm Scheduled Tribes Rehabilitation Area, many of whom relied solely on MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) jobs for survival. The aim was to create an additional, sustainable source of income and, in doing so, uplift an entire community.
The venture began modestly, with intensive umbrella-making training provided to 28 tribal women under the leadership of the Kudumbashree Kannur team. Equipped with umbrella-making kits, they formed two micro-enterprise units named Nila and Lotus, registering them under the Kudumbashree CDS. From these humble beginnings, the initiative has grown into a thriving business with 40 women on board and an annual turnover of Rs 30 lakh.
In the first phase, the units set out to produce 5,000 umbrellas. But such was the demand for their products that year alone, they managed to sell 10,000 umbrellas. Available in a variety of shades – from classic black to vibrant colours and prints – the umbrellas are priced between `315 and `440. Currently, the enterprise offers four different models under the Aadhi brand, marketed through Kudumbashree’s extensive grassroots network.
“The tribal families here in Aralam have long depended solely on MGNREGA work to survive,” said Sanoop P, Kudumbashree’s Aralam tribal special project coordinator. “This umbrella unit has made a real difference – helping them earn extra income and build better lives. Our mission was to empower them to live with dignity through meaningful work, and we’ve achieved that.”
The success of the Aadhi brand hasn’t gone unnoticed. State mission officials recognised the transformative impact of the project and recommended its story be included in the school curriculum. For the women of Aralam, this is a proud moment.
“We’re thrilled that our initiative will inspire the next generation,” added Sanoop.
“Our next goal is to expand the enterprise by launching an apparel park. We want to diversify into bags, raincoats, and other products under the Aadhi brand.”