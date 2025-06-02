Kerala woman chokes on cupcake, dies day before daughter’s wedding

KOZHIKODE: A 44-year-old woman from Thanallur in Malappuram died on Friday at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after choking on a cupcake, on the eve of her daughter’s wedding.

The deceased, Sainaba, was having tea and cupcakes at home on Thursday evening when she experienced a sudden breathing difficulty.

Family members said Sainaba began gasping shortly after a portion of a cupcake became lodged in her throat. She was initially taken to a private hospital in Kottakkal, where first aid was administered.

However, as her condition rapidly deteriorated, she was referred to the Medical College Hospital for advanced care.