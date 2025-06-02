Kerala woman chokes on cupcake, dies day before daughter’s wedding

KOZHIKODE: A 44-year-old woman from Thanallur in Malappuram died on Friday at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after choking on a cupcake, on the eve of her daughter’s wedding.
The deceased, Sainaba, was having tea and cupcakes at home on Thursday evening when she experienced a sudden breathing difficulty.
Family members said Sainaba began gasping shortly after a portion of a cupcake became lodged in her throat. She was initially taken to a private hospital in Kottakkal, where first aid was administered.
However, as her condition rapidly deteriorated, she was referred to the Medical College Hospital for advanced care.
Despite medical efforts, Sainaba could not be saved. “By the time she reached our emergency unit, her airway was severely obstructed, and she had already gone into respiratory distress,” said an emergency medicine specialist at Kozhikode MCH.
“Our team performed emergency procedures, but her oxygen saturation had dropped to critical levels,” he added.
A senior pulmonologist at the hospital said, “Aspiration of food particles can be life-threatening if it completely blocks the airway. Timely removal and oxygen support are crucial, but even seconds can make a difference.”
The incident occurred amid the preparations for her daughter Khyruneesa’s wedding, which was scheduled for Saturday.
Following Sainaba’s death, the family decided to proceed with only the nikah (marriage contract) in a subdued manner on Saturday. All celebratory functions were postponed.