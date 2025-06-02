KPOA submits plan to raise morale of lower-ranked policemen

KOCHI: Despite the increasing recognition of the Kerala Police as a disciplined, skilled, and highly educated force, the reality for lower-ranked cops, particularly civil police officers (CPOs), remains starkly different.

The majority of officers who began their career as a CPO-level officer--under the eligibility norms of 18-25 years of age and minimum higher secondary qualification--receive only one or two promotions in their entire career, and are forced to continue without hope of advancing to higher positions.

To address this deflating situation and infuse greater dynamism into the force, the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) has submitted a proposal to the state government recommending key reforms.

They include revising the eligibility criteria for CPO recruitment to include only candidates aged 21-28 with at least a degree, discontinuing the current practice of directly recruiting sub-inspectors from the general public through the Public Service Commission (PSC), and retaining the system in which 50% of posts for senior CPO (SCPO), assistant sub-inspector (ASI), and sub-inspector (SI) are filled through internal promotions.