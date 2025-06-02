Nilambur bypoll a fallout of betrayal: Kerala CM Pinarayi

MALAPPURAM: In a veiled dig at P V Anvar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the Nilambur assembly by-election was the result of a betrayal.

Without naming the former MLA whose resignation necessitated the bypoll and who is now set to contest as a Trinamool Congress candidate, the CM said, “We are victims of someone’s betrayal.” He was speaking at the inauguration of the LDF election convention for the front’s candidate M Swaraj at Kodathipadi in Nilambur.

“The elections were supposed to be held in April to May. However, a big betrayal pushed us to the elections,” he said, while also reminding the gathering that Nilambur had a history of betrayals. “Nilambur is also the land of the man who cheated to capture Variyankunnan. We too have been cheated,” the CM said.