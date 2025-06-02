Private hospitals in Kerala step up Covid preparedness amid surge in cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to a rise in Covid cases, private hospitals across the state have reactivated precautionary protocols, setting up dedicated wards and intensive care sections exclusively for Covid patients to prevent cross-infection. A screening process has also been introduced for symptomatic individuals, especially those in high-risk categories.

Since May 6, the state has reported around 1,400 Covid cases and seven related deaths. On Sunday, the state reported 64 new cases and a death, that of a 24-year-old woman with comorbidities (liver disease). During the period, the country has reported 3,758 cases and 28 deaths.

According to hospital sources, most of the recent cases are mild, with common symptoms being sore throat and, in some instances, diarrhoea. The current surge in Covid cases is attributed to the fast-spreading Omicron JN.1 sub-lineages, particularly LF.7 and NB.1.8. The authorities have heightened surveillance after a spike in cases was reported in southeast Asian countries towards the end of April.

Sunny P Orathel, medical superintendent at the Rajagiri Hospital in Ernakulam, said the hospital has adopted a segregation policy. “We have designated rooms in each block and separate ICU cubicles for Covid patients. While Covid testing isn’t mandatory for fever cases, those who test positive but have no serious symptoms are sent home. Only patients with comorbidities who test positive are admitted to prevent complications,” he explained.

Some hospitals are administering antiviral medication to inpatients who test positive. These patients typically present with high fever, sore throat, diarrhoea lasting up to two days, and extended fatigue.