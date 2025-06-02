Retired court officer builds modern diagnostic lab in memory of wife in Kerala's Kayippuram

ALAPPUZHA: In a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Rejani, T Kunjumon of Karakkapillil, Kayippuram, Muhamma, has built a modern diagnostic laboratory to serve the people of his village, spending over `70 lakh from his savings, including his retirement benefits.

The state-of-the-art facility, located along the Kayippuram- Pathiramanal Jetty road, is dedicated to providing affordable healthcare access to the local community.

Rejani, who passed away on August 9, 2024, after battling renal disease for years, was Kunjumon’s inspiration. “The pain and agony my family endured after her illness moved me deeply. I decided to build this laboratory so that others don’t have to suffer due to lack of diagnostic support,” he said.

The laboratory offers diagnostic services at a reduced cost – 40 to 50% lower than usual rates.

In a remarkable gesture of compassion, all tests for bedridden patients are completely free of charge. “This is not a business. The money collected is only used to pay the salary of the four staffers employed here,” he added.

The lab is built under the banner of Sauhrudavedy Vayanasala, a community library that has been a cornerstone of the village since its founding in 1997. Kunjumon, who has served as its president for the past 27 years, utilised 8 cents of land for the laboratory and spent over Rs 35 lakh on advanced equipment and construction.