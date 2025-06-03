28,000 trees at risk of falling on railway tracks in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has identified 28,000 trees along the tracks between Nagercoil and Vallathol Nagar as vulnerable to falling and causing traffic disruptions. To mitigate this risk, a special initiative has been launched to either cut, trim, or secure these trees to prevent further damage. This move comes after multiple incidents since May 26, where fallen trees caused significant disruptions and damage.

Discussions have already been held with district collectors to address the issue. “Property owners are reluctant to cut the trees despite receiving notices. We cannot continue like this, as fallen trees not only disrupt train services but also pose a serious public safety concern and lead to substantial financial losses,” said a railway official. Strong actions are being planned, including holding property owners financially responsible for the damages and pursuing legal action against those who refuse to comply.

Under the Railway Act, authorities are authorised to seek compensation from tree owners if their trees cause damage to railway property. The Trivandrum Railway Division had conducted pre-monsoon trimming, but the strong winds (over 60 km/h) and heavy rains have increased the risk of tree falls. The financial impact has been considerable.

For instance, after a tree fell on the Guruvayur-Punkunnam section, the Railways incurred a cost of Rs 22 lakh to restore the line, covering fuel, manpower, spare parts and extended train delays. Since May 26, there have been 12 incidents of tree falls in this section. On May 29, alone, 5 incidents were reported on the coastal line and Thiruvananthapuram-Kottayam section, leading to a 5-hour disruption. Rectification work, which began at 6pm, continued until 11pm, causing delays in the arrival of pairing trains on Friday.