Academic master plan by June 15, says CM Pinarayi

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday instructed all schools to complete an academic master plan by June 15 and said efforts were on to bring the entire school system under a unified structure.

Speaking after inaugurating the state-level school reopening (Praveshanotsavam) at Kalavoor Government Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha, the CM said significant changes will be made in the methods of evaluation. “In addition to raising academic standards, students’ mental well-being will be a core focus. The government will stand with students in every aspect of their educational journey,” Pinarayi said.

Reflecting on the state’s progress, he said that in 2016, nearly 5 lakh students had left public schools and over 1,000 institutions were closed due to poor enrolment. Over the past nine years, the state has invested Rs 5,000 crore to revolutionise public education by introducing smart classrooms, infrastructure upgrades and student-centric policies, marking a new chapter in Kerala’s educational history, Pinarayi said.

Declaring the new academic year as the ‘Year of comprehensive quality improvement’, the CM praised the early printing and distribution of textbooks before the start of the school year, calling it a historic achievement. He emphasised that the new educational approach should inspire joy through learning and promote values such as critical thinking, empathy and social responsibility.