Kannur set to launch its own cashew liquor, inspired by Goan Feni

KANNUR: Raise a toast, ‘Kannur Feni’ is officially on its way! Payyavoor Service Cooperative Bank has received the final green light to produce low-alcohol cashew liquor, and it’s set to make its much-anticipated debut next cashew season. Inspired by the iconic Goan Feni, this homegrown version will be crafted from fresh cashew, distilled right here in Kannur.

The idea first took shape in 2016 when the cooperative approached the state government with a bold proposal to turn the region’s abundant cashew harvest into a signature spirit. After years of waiting, and an official nod from government in June 2022, the project was held up by regulations. Now, with the assembly subject committee’s report approved and the finance department setting tax rates, the stage is finally set.

“Payyavoor and surrounding areas have abundant cashew cultivation. I’ve nurtured the idea of Kannur Feni since 1990, when I was president of Payyavoor panchayat. It has been a long journey to secure the assembly subject committee’s approval. We’ve applied for the excise licence, and the excise commissioner has assured us it will be granted. We expect to begin production by December this year,” said T M Joshi, president of the bank.

The cooperative has earmarked four acres of land in Kankirakolli for the distillery. “Bringing together local farmers will help ensure quality. We estimate the production cost of one litre of Feni at around `200-250. With 100% excise tax, we expect to price it between `500-600,” Joshi said.

However, there’s some uncertainty regarding the name. “We had hoped to call it ‘Kannur Feni’, but since there is a patent for ‘Feni’ in Goa, we’re cautious about using the term. With excise approval in hand, we’ll seek legal advice on this matter,” he said. The licence permits distillation strictly from cashew, with the season running from December to May.