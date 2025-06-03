Kerala health department issues new guidelines after one Covid-related death in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department has issued new guidelines to curb the spread of Covid following a recent surge in cases. These measures include mandatory mask-wearing for individuals in high-risk categories, especially in crowded areas.

The Director of Health Services has also instructed hospitals to conduct rapid antigen tests for patients presenting with influenza-like illness (ILI), acute respiratory infections (ARI), or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). Covid and influenza patients should be kept in separate wards or rooms upon admission to prevent cross-contamination.

In hospitals, wearing masks is mandatory for healthcare workers, patients, and visitors. Additionally, individuals with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, or shortness of breath in relief camps are required to wear masks. Those at higher risk of severe illness from Covid—including the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions—should also wear masks at all times.

The state reported 19 new cases and one death so far. The total number of active cases become 1416 and nine deaths.