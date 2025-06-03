One more death takes Covid toll to eight; active cases surge to 1,435 in Kerala

T’PURAM/PATHANAMTHITTA : Kerala’s latest Covid toll rose to eight as one more person died of the infection on Monday. Meanwhile, 35 new cases took the state’s active case-load to 1,435, even as Health Minister Veena George attributed the surge to the state’s commitment to accurate and widespread testing.

With the latest deaths, Kerala’s cumulative Covid death toll stands at 72,147 since the pandemic began. There have been 32 Covid-related deaths in the country this year, with the majority occurring after the surge in May. Before May 19, Kerala had reported just one death due to the virus. Health officials said most of the deceased had underlying health conditions.

The current surge in cases is being attributed to the rapidly spreading Omicron JN.1 sub-lineages, especially LF.7 and NB.1.8. Surveillance was ramped up in the state after a spike in cases was observed in Southeast Asian countries at the end of April. The health department has made masks mandatory in hospitals and for healthcare workers.

A few private hospitals have set up dedicated wards and ICU wings exclusively for Covid patients to prevent cross-infection. A screening process has been introduced for symptomatic individuals, especially those in high-risk categories.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the district Praveshanotsavam in Pathanamthitta, Veena attributed the rise in cases to the state’s accuracy in Covid testing. “Testing is being done and the numbers are being recorded accurately. So, there is no need to worry. We are monitoring the situation very closely,” she said.

The minister said in view of the global surge in Covid cases, Kerala has ramped up testing. “As a result, we are witnessing a spike in the number of cases. Other places have not initiated testing yet,” she said.

Though the variant appears to be less severe, its potential for spread remains high, Veena noted while urging people to take precaution, including wearing masks.

The health department has instructed district medical officers to monitor different areas for potential outbreaks and implement preventive measures.

Veena stressed that those with pre-existing illnesses should take extra precautions, including wearing of masks, as Covid poses a greater risk to them. The minister also urged the people to avoid unnecessary hospital visits and reminded healthcare workers to strictly adhere to infection control protocols.

matic individuals, especially