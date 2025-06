KOCHI: The Pahalgam terror attack and the resultant conflagration between India and Pakistan might have shaken the entire Kashmir valley. But authorities have ensured that development activities, including the proposed Srinagar Water Metro, won’t suffer a bit.

If anything, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) — which the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has entrusted with conducting water metro feasibility studies at 21 centres across the country — has speeded up the study for the Srinagar project. While the terror attack had initially spurred thoughts of “delay”, the authorities grew determined to implement the project at the earliest to pass on the message that such “cowardly terror acts” cannot stop the nation from marching ahead.

A three-member team headed to Srinagar in the third week of May and completed the preliminary study, which prima facie found the project “feasible” in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We reversed our initial decision and undertook the challenge as we felt such cowardly acts shouldn’t come in the way of a region’s development activities. In fact, the authorities there are also pushing forward the Srinagar Smart City project,” said Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer (COO) Sajan P John, who led the team. The preliminary study identified routes linking the famous Dal lake and the Jhelum river which passes through the heart of the city.

The targeted population was both local residents and tourists. It, however, suggested that only electric boats should be used, given the fragile environment there.

KMRL plans to prepare study report by mid-July

“IWAI chairman Vijay Kumar personally arrived there and said they are ready to invest in the project to develop a green urban transport system,” Sajan said.

KMRL intends to prepare a detailed preliminary study report by the middle of July. IWAI will then initiate steps to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). KMRL is optimistic it will be entrusted with that work as well, thanks to the successful operation of the Kochi Water Metro.