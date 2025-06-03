KSRTC buses to get real-time stop alerts, metro-like voice announcements

The audio system basically consists of speakers which will be installed within the buses to provide clear audio announcements. Digital displays will be installed at single or multiple locations inside the buses. They show real-time information, including current stop and next stop.“The PIS will provide real-time information to passengers about bus arrival/departure times, routes and stops.

This will enhance passenger experience through accurate and timely information. We will also air the various public information released by government authorities through the system,” the official said. The licensee can play movie songs, movie scenes, and awareness messages in addition to advertisements, provided they have the acquired the rights for the same. At the same time, no political videos are allowed.

The successful bidder can generate revenue through advertising via the PIS systems. However, the same should be displayed through the PIS screens at a low volume without affecting the comfort of the passengers and the attention of the driver. The operator is also required to provide technical and on-call support round the clock.

Under the system, GPS devices will be fitted on the KSRTC fleet and connected to a central server. A separate tender will be rolled out to install PIS displays at all the main bus stations as well. The data from the central server will be sent to the PIS displays and a dedicated mobile app, ‘Where is my KSRTC’.