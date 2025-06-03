Language is no barrier for this six-year-old Afghan girl in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: “Ente peru Behsa Karimi,” she said in a sweet yet crisply articulated voice, before proceeding to confidently count to ten. Her Malayalam belying her origins in war-torn Afghanistan. In a classroom buzzing with the chatter of children and the fresh scent of books, the six-year-old captivated the hearts of everyone.

Hailing from Herat, third-largest city in Afghanistan, Behsa is one of 16 students admitted to the first grade at Mudiyoorkara Govt LP School. She is the daughter of Mohammad Fahim Karimi, a research student of management studies at MG University, and Ellaha Zahir.

Fahim first arrived in Kottayam, with family, in 2021 to pursue his postgraduate studies. The family currently resides near Thellakom. With his wife and children accompanying him on his student visa, Behsa had the opportunity to learn Malayalam at a very young age. She also completed her preschool education in Kottayam, which contributed to her fluency in the local tongue.

“My Malayalam vocabulary is limited. I find the language quite challenging. However, my daughter has picked up the language well. She attended pre-school at SH School here. I think she will not face any language barriers, because she is a fast learner. I hope my daughter will help her classmates learn English as well,” said Fahim. Fahim expressed his happiness at the warm and welcoming attitude of the local people. “My family really appreciates their attitude,” he said.