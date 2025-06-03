Parvathy Thiruvothu criticises Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over delay in implementing Hema Committee reforms

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has sharply criticised the Kerala government for its inaction over the long-pending Hema Committee report, calling out the administration's failure to implement promised reforms more than five years after the report's submission in 2019.
Taking to Instagram, Parvathy tagged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a story that read: “Now can we focus on the actual reason this committee was formed? Putting policies in place to help make regulations in the industry? What is happening with that? No rush, eh? It’s only been five and a half years since the report was submitted.”
The Ullozhukku actor's remarks come at a time when reports have surfaced that the police intend to drop the remaining cases registered based on the Hema Committee’s findings. Of the 35 cases initially filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), 21 have already been closed. The remaining 14 are also likely to be withdrawn, with police citing the complainants' unwillingness to pursue legal proceedings.
In total, following the publishing of the redacted version of Hema Committee’s 300-page report in 2024, approximately 40 related complaints were formally lodged at police stations across Kerala.
Thirty of these cases have reached the chargesheet stage, with several prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry—including Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Siddique, and director Ranjith—facing legal scrutiny.
Proceedings in these cases are ongoing. Police officials have stated that in many of the cases triggered by the committee’s findings, no specific names were initially mentioned, placing the onus on investigators to gather statements from the survivors.
However, even after multiple court notices, many chose not to proceed, citing concerns over safety, professional repercussions, and loss of privacy.
The Hema Committee was established in the aftermath of the 2017 actress assault case, which triggered nationwide outrage and demands for institutional reform within the industry.