Parvathy Thiruvothu criticises Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over delay in implementing Hema Committee reforms

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has sharply criticised the Kerala government for its inaction over the long-pending Hema Committee report, calling out the administration's failure to implement promised reforms more than five years after the report's submission in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Parvathy tagged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a story that read: “Now can we focus on the actual reason this committee was formed? Putting policies in place to help make regulations in the industry? What is happening with that? No rush, eh? It’s only been five and a half years since the report was submitted.”

The Ullozhukku actor's remarks come at a time when reports have surfaced that the police intend to drop the remaining cases registered based on the Hema Committee’s findings. Of the 35 cases initially filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), 21 have already been closed. The remaining 14 are also likely to be withdrawn, with police citing the complainants' unwillingness to pursue legal proceedings.