Governor appoints LDF nominee as interim malayalam university VC, easing tensions

The panel submitted by the government included Prasad, Senior Professor and Head of the Department of Kerala Studies at Kerala University, Lissi Mathew of Sanskrit University and P S Radhakrishnan of MG University.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signalling a potential thaw in relations with the state government, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has appointed C R Prasad as the interim Vice Chancellor of Malayalam University. Prasad was one of the three names proposed by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The government had submitted a panel of three nominees to the governor who serves as the chancellor of state universities following the retirement of the incumbent VC-in-charge, L Sushama, on 31 May.

The panel comprised C R Prasad, Senior Professor and Head of the Department of Kerala Studies at Kerala University; Lissi Mathew of Sanskrit University; and P S Radhakrishnan of MG University.

Although, under the rules governing Malayalam University, the governor does not require a government recommendation to appoint an interim vice chancellor, Arlekar selected Prasad a move seen as conciliatory, given Prasad’s known proximity to the ruling Left and his previous tenure as registrar of Kerala University.

Observers see the decision as a rare point of consensus in what has otherwise been a strained relationship between the Raj Bhavan and the LDF government on university appointments.

