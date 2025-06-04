Governor appoints LDF nominee as interim malayalam university VC, easing tensions

The panel comprised C R Prasad, Senior Professor and Head of the Department of Kerala Studies at Kerala University; Lissi Mathew of Sanskrit University; and P S Radhakrishnan of MG University.

Although, under the rules governing Malayalam University, the governor does not require a government recommendation to appoint an interim vice chancellor, Arlekar selected Prasad a move seen as conciliatory, given Prasad’s known proximity to the ruling Left and his previous tenure as registrar of Kerala University.

Observers see the decision as a rare point of consensus in what has otherwise been a strained relationship between the Raj Bhavan and the LDF government on university appointments.