Kerala to get third, fourth rail tracks parallel to existing double lines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could accelerate railway development in the state, the state will soon have third and fourth railway lines parallel to the existing double lines.

After his meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X that the ministry is “working on 3rd and 4th line from North to South Kerala, so that both passengers and cargo can move by rail.”

The meeting also discussed the construction of new Railway Over Bridges and under bridges. In his X post, the Union minister also pointed out that Kerala’s railway budget has been increased from average Rs 372 crore during the previous UPA government’s tenure to Rs 3,042 crore in the current financial year of 2025-26.