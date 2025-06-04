Keralite at helm, world’s largest container vessel all set for Vizhinjam date

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The world’s largest container ship, MSC Irina, is set to make its maiden call at the Vizhinjam port, with Captain Willy Antony, a native of Thrissur, at the helm. The vessel has reached the outer anchorage, drawing excitement from the public as it is the first time the ship is calling at a port in South India.
Captain Willy, 47, hailing from Puranattukara, is thrilled to bring the mammoth vessel equivalent in length to four football fields and capable of carrying cargo stacked as high as a 22-storey building — to his home state.
“It’s a proud moment for me to command a ship of this scale,” said Captain Willy. “This vessel and Vizhinjam are both dear to me. Bringing the ship to my own land doubles the joy,” he said.
However, the vessel which has a capacity of 24,346 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) will have to wait for its turn to berth at the busy port as there are seven vessels already lined up for docking. Originally scheduled to dock on June 5, berthing may be delayed to June 7 or 8, said port sources.
Given its enormous size, the vessel owned by Mediterranean Shipping Company and flying the Liberian flag will require four tugs to assist in mooring, compared to the usual two. An estimated 4,000 containers will be handled during its stay at Vizhinjam.
A seasoned mariner with 29 years of experience and visits to 120 countries under his belt, Captain
Willy Antony has been commanding MSC Irina since its commissioning in March 2023. The vessel’s voyage included stops in Singapore, China, and South Korea before returning to Singapore. His wife, Hilda, and son, Benhail, accompanied him on the initial leg of the journey and disembarked in Singapore.
“Berthing is going to be challenging considering the monsoon condition. But the port has experienced people, including two of my former colleagues, to handle it,” he said. “Vizhinjam has a georgaphical advantage for its natural depth,” Willy said.
Despite the excitement of nearing home, Captain Willy expressed disappointment that he and his crew will not be able to step ashore.
The crew of 35, which includes Abhinandan, a trainee from Kasaragod, currently cannot disembark as Vizhinjam’s crew change and shore leave facilities remain suspended. Though the port briefly allowed crew changes, those services are yet to be reinstated. “We should all strive to make Vizhinjam the world’s number 1 port. Just as we provide top-class facilities for ships, there should also be support for seafarers. My crew and I still cannot set foot on our own soil,” he said.
The port authorities are preparing a special welcome for Captain Willy, including a custom-made memento, similar to the one presented to the captain of San Fernando, the first mother vessel to visit Vizhinjam in July last year.
Vizhinjam has steadily gained prominence in the global maritime map, having received some of the biggest vessels such as MSC Claude Girardet in September 2024 and MSC Turkiye in April 2025.
After a two-day stopover, Irina will continue its journey to Spain.
Mammoth vessel
Capacity: 24,346 TEUs
Length overall: 399.99m
Width (Beam): 61.33 m
Summer deadweight: 2,40,739 tonnes
Crew: 35 , Built: 2023