Oncologist receives extortion threat in 'blood money' scam, police launch probe

KOCHI: In a disturbing incident, renowned oncologist Dr V P Gangadharan has received an anonymous extortion letter demanding Rs 8.25 lakh in so-called ‘blood money’. The letter, purportedly sent by a group identifying itself as “Citizens for Justice” and claiming to be based in Mumbai, threatened dire consequences if the demand was not met.
Following the receipt of the letter by post on 17 May, Dr Gangadharan promptly lodged a complaint, prompting Kochi City Police to initiate an investigation. The Maradu Police have registered a case and are coordinating with the cyber cell and the postal department to trace those behind the threat.
According to police officials, the letter accused Dr Gangadharan of medical negligence allegedly leading to the death of a young girl, which was reportedly followed by her mother’s suicide. The group claimed that the girl’s father had approached them seeking justice.
“The letter demanded Rs 8.25 lakh in blood money, to be paid in Bitcoin via a link or QR code enclosed in the message. It warned that failure to comply would endanger the lives of the doctor and his family,” said a police officer speaking to TNIE.
Dr Gangadharan stated, “The letter mentioned a patient I had treated who supposedly died, but no specific details were given. I don’t recall any such case. Suspecting it to be a scam, I immediately informed the police.”
He added that the letter arrived without a verifiable return address. “The sender’s address was incomplete. However, they included account details for the money transfer. I’m unaware if other doctors have received similar letters,” he noted.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, attempt to commit an offence punishable with life imprisonment, and extortion by threatening death or grievous harm.
“We have sought the assistance of the postal department to identify the origin of the letter, and the cyber cell is working to trace the digital payment link and QR code. The postal department is reviewing records to determine the post office from which the letter was dispatched,” the officer added.