Oncologist receives extortion threat in 'blood money' scam, police launch probe

KOCHI: In a disturbing incident, renowned oncologist Dr V P Gangadharan has received an anonymous extortion letter demanding Rs 8.25 lakh in so-called ‘blood money’. The letter, purportedly sent by a group identifying itself as “Citizens for Justice” and claiming to be based in Mumbai, threatened dire consequences if the demand was not met.

Following the receipt of the letter by post on 17 May, Dr Gangadharan promptly lodged a complaint, prompting Kochi City Police to initiate an investigation. The Maradu Police have registered a case and are coordinating with the cyber cell and the postal department to trace those behind the threat.

According to police officials, the letter accused Dr Gangadharan of medical negligence allegedly leading to the death of a young girl, which was reportedly followed by her mother’s suicide. The group claimed that the girl’s father had approached them seeking justice.