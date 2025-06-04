Row erupts as IUML Panchayat picks Sangh-affiliated lawyer, UDF moves to reverse decision

MALAPPURAM: The appointment of R Krishnaraj, a vocal Sangh Parivar supporter, as legal counsel in a High Court case by the Muslim League-led Vazhikkadavu panchayat has triggered political controversy, prompting the United Democratic Front (UDF) to swiftly intervene on Tuesday.
Following strong objections from Congress-led UDF leaders, the panchayat administration has now clarified that the decision will be revoked.
The controversy emerged amid fears within the UDF that the selection of a lawyer known for his radical Hindu views could adversely impact the front’s prospects in the upcoming Nilambur by-election, which includes Vazhikkadavu panchayat.
The panchayat's administrative committee has since explained that Krishnaraj was appointed by the block development officer, who was temporarily serving as panchayat secretary. The appointment pertained to a routine case involving the assignment of a number to a building.
Krishnaraj, who has openly espoused right-wing views both online and offline, is reported to have represented clients against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in previous cases.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) seized upon the issue, alleging that it exposed an unofficial alliance between the Congress, the IUML, and the BJP the so-called "Co-Li-B" nexus in Nilambur. The LDF accused the IUML of attempting to win the seat by covertly engaging a lawyer with Sangh Parivar affiliations.
Vazhikkadavu panchayat vice-president Reji Joseph told The New Indian Express that the appointment was made by the then secretary, Santhosh, husband of CPM district committee member Sherona Roy. The IUML is now suggesting that the appointment may have been part of a political conspiracy.
“The administrative committee had not seen the individual or his photograph, only his name,” said the vice-president, adding that the appointment will be annulled and the lawyer replaced in light of the backlash.