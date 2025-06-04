Row erupts as IUML Panchayat picks Sangh-affiliated lawyer, UDF moves to reverse decision

MALAPPURAM: The appointment of R Krishnaraj, a vocal Sangh Parivar supporter, as legal counsel in a High Court case by the Muslim League-led Vazhikkadavu panchayat has triggered political controversy, prompting the United Democratic Front (UDF) to swiftly intervene on Tuesday.

Following strong objections from Congress-led UDF leaders, the panchayat administration has now clarified that the decision will be revoked.

The controversy emerged amid fears within the UDF that the selection of a lawyer known for his radical Hindu views could adversely impact the front’s prospects in the upcoming Nilambur by-election, which includes Vazhikkadavu panchayat.

The panchayat's administrative committee has since explained that Krishnaraj was appointed by the block development officer, who was temporarily serving as panchayat secretary. The appointment pertained to a routine case involving the assignment of a number to a building.