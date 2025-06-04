Sabari Rail gets nod, land acquisition to begin in July

KOCHI: Nearly three decades after it was sanctioned, the 111-km-long Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Rail project is finally making progress.

As per the details shared by the state’s Railway Minister V Abdurahiman, all hiccups associated with the project, which was sanctioned in 1997-98, have been removed and land acquisition for the project will begin in July.

The news has come as a huge relief to the 5,510 families living on the 70-km stretch of the 111-km rail project as they were blocked from carrying out any type of land transactions after their properties were surveyed and survey stones installed.

“This is a project the state government wants to come to fruition and it will take steps to ensure that happens. The nitty-gritty associated with cost-sharing and other issues were sorted out during the meeting with the Union minister and railway board authorities as per the decisions arrived at the recent cabinet meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” Abdurahiman told TNIE.

Earlier, when the state government had sought a loan from the Centre for the project, it was told the amount would be included in its borrowing limit. The state government had refused the proposal and sought a separate loan.

“The issue has been resolved. The state government has decided to shoulder the entirety of its share. We will see and tackle any fund issues as and when they arise,” Abdurahiman said, adding that the high land cost was a big issue in Kerala. “In any other state, the total amount required to acquire land for the project would have been just 15% of the state’s share. In Kerala, it is more than 30%,” he said.

Prof K V Thomas, the state government’s special representative in New Delhi, told TNIE that details regarding the continuance of the project will be hammered out by the state and Railway Board. “They are ones with the know-how on project implementation,” he said, while also indicating the funds might be realised from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.