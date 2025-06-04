Sabari Rail gets nod, land acquisition to begin in July

KOCHI: Nearly three decades after it was sanctioned, the 111-km-long Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Rail project is finally making progress.
As per the details shared by the state’s Railway Minister V Abdurahiman, all hiccups associated with the project, which was sanctioned in 1997-98, have been removed and land acquisition for the project will begin in July.
The news has come as a huge relief to the 5,510 families living on the 70-km stretch of the 111-km rail project as they were blocked from carrying out any type of land transactions after their properties were surveyed and survey stones installed.
“This is a project the state government wants to come to fruition and it will take steps to ensure that happens. The nitty-gritty associated with cost-sharing and other issues were sorted out during the meeting with the Union minister and railway board authorities as per the decisions arrived at the recent cabinet meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” Abdurahiman told TNIE.
Earlier, when the state government had sought a loan from the Centre for the project, it was told the amount would be included in its borrowing limit. The state government had refused the proposal and sought a separate loan.
“The issue has been resolved. The state government has decided to shoulder the entirety of its share. We will see and tackle any fund issues as and when they arise,” Abdurahiman said, adding that the high land cost was a big issue in Kerala. “In any other state, the total amount required to acquire land for the project would have been just 15% of the state’s share. In Kerala, it is more than 30%,” he said.
Prof K V Thomas, the state government’s special representative in New Delhi, told TNIE that details regarding the continuance of the project will be hammered out by the state and Railway Board. “They are ones with the know-how on project implementation,” he said, while also indicating the funds might be realised from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.
Jijo P, a member of Sabari Rail Action Council Federation, said the social impact study for the project has been carried out in 58 km of the total stretch, till Thodupuzha. “In the remaining stretch, only satellite survey has been carried out. Implementation of the rail project will come as a big boost for Kerala.
Besides passengers, industries located in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki will be able to move their products via the train, leading to huge savings. Also, the state government has placed a project before the Railway Ministry that will see Sabari Rail getting connected to Vizhinjam via Punalur in Pathanamthitta through Nedumangad,” Jijo said.
key points
Length of rail line: 111 km
Total cost: G3,801 crore (revised estimate released in Dec 2023)
14 stations of Sabari Rail
Angamaly Jn: Existing railway station
Kalady: Railway station constructed
Perumbavoor Odakkali
Kothamangalam Muvattupuzha Vazhakulam
Thodupuzha Karimkunnam
Ramapuram Bharananganam
Chemmalamattam
Kanjirappally Road Erumeli