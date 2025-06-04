TNIE, South Indian Bank join hands for green goal

KOCHI: The New Indian Express is joining hands with the South Indian Bank to literally sow the seeds of change for a better tomorrow by rolling out a unique initiative to promote ‘Green Revolution’ on the occasion of the World Environment Day on June 5.

A sachet of vegetable seeds will be delivered at the house of each and every reader of The New Indian Express along with Thursday’s newspaper. Be it the backyard, balcony or even a windowsill, the seeds of change will sprout paving the way for a new culture that values fresh and healthy home-grown greens, thereby ushering in a healthier and greener tomorrow.

The initiative is supported by Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council (VFPCK) and the Department of Agriculture Development & Farmer Welfare of Kerala.