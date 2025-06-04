TNIE, South Indian Bank join hands for green goal

KOCHI: The New Indian Express is joining hands with the South Indian Bank to literally sow the seeds of change for a better tomorrow by rolling out a unique initiative to promote ‘Green Revolution’ on the occasion of the World Environment Day on June 5.
A sachet of vegetable seeds will be delivered at the house of each and every reader of The New Indian Express along with Thursday’s newspaper. Be it the backyard, balcony or even a windowsill, the seeds of change will sprout paving the way for a new culture that values fresh and healthy home-grown greens, thereby ushering in a healthier and greener tomorrow.
The initiative is supported by Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council (VFPCK) and the Department of Agriculture Development & Farmer Welfare of Kerala.
Aim of the drive
The growing industrialisation is threatening the green cover of our land as the fears of climate change are starting to show. It’s time we acted to protect and preserve our environment. The same is required to not just save the planet, but safeguard our own well-being. The need of the hour is community-driven action that could sow the seeds of change for a better tomorrow.
The small act of distributing seed packets can indeed have a profound impact and pave the way for a significant positive change. As part of the green drive, seed packets will be distributed to all the readers across Kerala, thereby enabling each one of them to sow a seed and contribute to the green cause. The initiative will be launched at 11 am at the corporate office of South Indian Bank in Kakkanad. The seed distribution will also be done at all the nine regional offices of South Indian Bank across the state.