CWRDM proposes immediate steps to face monsoon crisis in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the southwest monsoon arriving earlier than usual and bringing unusually heavy rain, the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) has issued urgent recommendations to tackle potential flooding and landslides in Kerala.
The state witnessed one of its earliest monsoon onsets in recent years. According to CWRDM, this year’s pattern—marked by intense rainfall in short bursts followed by dry spells—highlights the growing need for improved disaster preparedness and smarter water management.
In just one week, from May 24 to 31, Kozhikode recorded 620 mm of rainfall—nearly 28% of the region’s average monsoon total. Daily rainfall during this period crossed 60 mm, sparking fears of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides, especially in hilly regions.
“Traditionally, Kerala’s monsoon sets in around June 1. But since 1970, nearly half of the monsoons have begun in late May,” said CWRDM executive director Manoj P Samuel. “This year’s early onset is among the earliest ever—second only to May 18, 1990,” he said.
Experts link this shift to warming sea surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea, stronger cross-equatorial winds, and global atmospheric changes such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation.
Though total rainfall remains fairly consistent, its distribution has become erratic, raising the risk of extreme weather events and putting pressure on infrastructure, agriculture, and public health.
To reduce the immediate impact of intense rainfall, CWRDM has urged local bodies and disaster management agencies to clear natural drains and first-order streams to prevent waterlogging.
Intelligent dam operation systems should be used to regulate water release, especially avoiding excessive storage in upper catchments that could worsen downstream flooding.
Other steps include geo-tagging flood-prone areas like schools and low-lying roads, implementing soil conservation in landslide-prone zones, and issuing health advisories for boiling drinking water in flood-affected areas.
“These evolving trends demand both short- and long-term strategies,” Manoj said. “Strengthening early warning systems, real-time monitoring, and integrating climate projections into development planning will be crucial for building resilience,” he added.
Immediate preparedness measures
Clear first-order streams and natural drains to avoid waterlogging
Use intelligent systems for controlled water release from dams and check-dams
Limit storage of large water volumes in upper catchments to reduce downstream flood risks
Enforce soil conservation in hilly and landslide-prone zones
Geo-tag vulnerable areas such as schools and low-lying roads
Test water quality and issue public advisories to boil drinking water in flood-affected regions
Maintain close coordination with IMD and local disaster response teams for swift action
Long-term strategies
Develop real-time weather forecasting and nowcasting tools
Strengthen communication systems to ensure timely public alerts
Involve communities in rain and river level monitoring
Train localised disaster response teams for quick evacuation
Map safe zones and run public education campaigns on emergency protocols
Use high-resolution rainfall data to adapt crop schedules and promote climate-smart agriculture