CWRDM proposes immediate steps to face monsoon crisis in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the southwest monsoon arriving earlier than usual and bringing unusually heavy rain, the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) has issued urgent recommendations to tackle potential flooding and landslides in Kerala.

The state witnessed one of its earliest monsoon onsets in recent years. According to CWRDM, this year’s pattern—marked by intense rainfall in short bursts followed by dry spells—highlights the growing need for improved disaster preparedness and smarter water management.

In just one week, from May 24 to 31, Kozhikode recorded 620 mm of rainfall—nearly 28% of the region’s average monsoon total. Daily rainfall during this period crossed 60 mm, sparking fears of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides, especially in hilly regions.

“Traditionally, Kerala’s monsoon sets in around June 1. But since 1970, nearly half of the monsoons have begun in late May,” said CWRDM executive director Manoj P Samuel. “This year’s early onset is among the earliest ever—second only to May 18, 1990,” he said.

Experts link this shift to warming sea surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea, stronger cross-equatorial winds, and global atmospheric changes such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation.