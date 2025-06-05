Interview: Music ace Justin Varghese on his trip from 'Thanneer Mathan' days to 'Thetti' drift

Which musicians have inspired you most over the years? Any all-time favourites whose works you keep going back to?

It is very difficult for me to name any artist in that context, because when I mention someone, I might have forgotten about some other artist who has influenced me greatly. That would make me feel bad. Every musician influences me. Even artists who aren’t very popular. You see, there are songs that people heavily criticise, but become hits. We might like the song, but might be too embarrassed to admit it, and agree with the mass opinion. We would then listen to those songs in private. Even in those songs, there is some kind of magic that the music director has hidden. I try to find that out when I listen to it.

The most amount of songs that I have cried listening to and loved listening to would probably be those by Vidyasagar, Ouseppachan, Johnson Master, S P Venkatesh, etc. I love so many songs of S P Venkatesh. Most of the hit tracks at one time were his.

But when I make music, it is not their songs that inspire me the most. I listen to a lot of songs, and it is a mix of all these that influence me when I make something new. I have worked the most with Bijibal. Sometimes when I make some new songs, it would sound similar to what he had given me to program for me long before. I would then tell him about it.

I try not to get inspired by my contemporaries. But I listen to and enjoy everyone’s songs. I would call or text them in appreciation. I think all the music directors in the industry right now have a great rapport. It's really nice. Sushin had called me the other day. He quipped “thetti” the moment I picked up the call! Similarly, I had texted Jakes when Thudarum was released. When Alappuzha Gymkhana was released, I contacted Vishnu. He had called me on learning that K S Chithra sang for my track in Ponman. There are so many instances like these.

At a global level, again, I have been inspired by so many artists. I don’t even remember the first phonk track I listened to. I have listened to hundreds of phonk tracks by various artists. I have been influenced by so many people. If you look at the playlist I am listening to right now, I might not even have the faintest idea of who these artists are. I follow many random artists because I like their work, and I think that is how you get exposed to new music, and that is how you get new ideas as well.

There was a Bhojpuri track that was recently a hit. I was inspired by it. I had incorporated elements of that in Haydole (Painkili). I did that song in 10 minutes. I sang some gibberish too (laughs). Basically, I am inspired by all things music. Not copying a piece of music just as it is. But drawing ideas. There is a base pattern that Ilayaraaja used for Thumbi vaa. It is still being discussed. It is an idea for generations. I aspire to create music like that. I am an average musician who is still exploring, trying to learn.