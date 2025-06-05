Kerala aiming to achieve ‘net zero emission’ target by 2050: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While India aims to achieve the target of ‘net zero emission’ by 2070, Kerala is planning to achieve the objective by 2050 itself thanks to its ongoing campaign named ‘Net Zero Carbon Keralam Janangalioode’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In an article on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Pinarayi said efforts to achieve the goal of ‘Carbon Neutral Kerala’ or net zero emission were being carried out with people’s participation. He said a total of 10 institutions have already achieved the target. He reminded that for the sustenance of the ecosystem, forests and its flora and fauna should be protected. “The disappearance of green cover in Kerala that is undergoing rapid urbanisation is a matter of concern,” Pinarayi said. He added that June 5 would mark the launch of the project named ‘Oru Thai Nadaam’ by the state to plant one crore saplings. People from a wide cross-section of society will participate in the campaign that will end on September 30.

Pinarayi exhorted people of the state to adopt an environment- friendly lifestyle to create a better tomorrow for the future generation. He reminded that the message of ‘environmental politics’ should reach political, social and cultural organisations in the state.