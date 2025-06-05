Kerala forest department to launch tree banking scheme to reduce carbon emissions

KOTTAYAM: Taking a cue from the successful ‘tree banking’ project implemented by Wayanad’s Meenangadi grama panchayat under the previous LDF government, Kerala forest department has come up with an enhanced ‘tree banking scheme’. The scheme, aimed at expanding tree cover beyond traditional forest areas in the state, will provide financial assistance to farmers to plant trees on their land.

The objective of incentivising the planting of trees on private lands is to offset carbon emissions and thereby promote environmental sustainability, said officials. Additionally, the scheme seeks to bolster the supply of timber in the local market.

The initiative – being implemented through the Social Forestry wing of the forest department, starting this financial year – intends to provide financial assistance for the planting of various tree species, including teak, rosewood, sandalwood, jackfruit, wild jack, Hopea parviflora (Thambakam), Terminalia tomentosa (Karimaruth), Gmelina arborea (Kumbil), and Lagerstroemia lanceolata (Venthekk). The project will be implemented in phases, with sandalwood receiving financial assistance in the first year. T

he forest department will supply the saplings – priced at `55 and `23 based on their size – free of cost. As a prelude to its formal launch by Forest Minister A K Saseendran in July, the department has invited applications from the public to join the scheme.

Those who own land or have leased land for at least 15 years can register for this scheme at their respective Social Forestry Range Office with the land-related documents. Individuals who plant and cultivate tree saplings as per the scheme will receive financial assistance for up to 15 years.

According to K B Subhash, assistant conservator of forest, Kottayam, the department has received an overwhelming response from the public for the scheme. “The advantage of the project is that people will get an incentive from Rs 10 to Rs 30 per tree every year, depending on the number of trees planted.