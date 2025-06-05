Kerala Minister boycotts event at Raj Bhavan over picture of Bharat Mata at venue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A state government-organised programme at the Raj Bhavan here to mark World Environment Day on Thursday courted controversy after Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the event after being informed that a picture of 'Bharat Mata' was kept at the venue.

After the Raj Bhavan turned down the government's request to remove the picture, the official programme was shifted to the Durbar Hall at the government secretariat.

The Minister later told the media that the venue was shifted to the Durbar Hall as the Raj Bhavan informed that floral tributes would be paid before the picture of Bharat Mata ahead of the programme's inauguration by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. According to Prasad, the picture kept at the Raj Bhavan was usually used by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in its functions.

Prasad said the Raj Bhavan should not be turned into a venue for petty politics. He also pointed out that the display of such a picture during various events at the Raj Bhavan began after Arlekar assumed office as Governor. He said people of various religions and political affiliations attend a government programme, and it was not proper to behave in such a narrow-minded manner.

The picture had come to the notice of officials of the Agriculture Department who had visited the Raj Bhavan to assess the preparations for the World Environment Day programme. After the Minister was informed of the matter, the government requested that the picture be removed. However, the Raj Bhavan turned down the government's request.

Even though the Agriculture Department shifted its Environment Day celebrations to the Secretariat, the planting of saplings by the Governor, which was decided earlier, was held as per schedule at the Raj Bhavan.