Kerala turns to forest restoration amid rising threat from wildlife

KOCHI: As human-wildlife conflict escalates in Kerala—with 27 people killed in five months—the forest department is undertaking a quiet but crucial shift: restoring degraded plantations into natural forests to address the root cause of these confrontations.
So far, 1,700 hectares of forest plantations have been converted into natural forests, and efforts are on in another 5,000 hectares. A top forest official said, “We have grown acacia and eucalyptus in 72,000 hectares and these species will be completely replaced.”
However, the forest department still relies on timber revenue, with 534 hectares of new plantations added in 2023–24. Critics say this focus, along with invasive species, is degrading habitats and pushing wildlife into human areas.
Senna spectabilis now covers 123 sq km in Wayanad, while creepers choke vegetation in Nilambur. Conservationists urge restoring grasslands and converting plantations to reduce conflict. “Habitat restoration and rehabilitation of forest dwellers can ease the conflict,” said conservationist S Guruvayoorappan.
The invasive senna continues to be a point of contention. Activist and lawyer T S Santhosh alleged corruption in the forest department’s removal process. “The High Court-appointed committee recommended uprooting senna to prevent its regrowth. But the current method only benefits private players like Kerala Paper Products Ltd, which extracts the wood cheaply while leaving roots intact.”
Refuting the claim, a forest official said, “Uprooting 3,000 senna trees per hectare would require heavy machinery that may loosen topsoil and damage natural vegetation. Debarking, with a 60–70% success rate, is safer. Around 6,000 metric tonnes of senna have been removed so far.”
Alex Ozhukayil, chairman of Kerala Independent Farmers Association, said, “We can’t cultivate near forests anymore. Wild elephants, pigs, and gaurs destroy crops daily. The department must replace non-palatable species with fruit-bearing trees and build barriers.”