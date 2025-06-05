Police file chargesheet against Boby Chemmanur for obscene remarks against actor Honey Rose

KOCHI: The police submitted a chargesheet against businessman Boby Chemmanur in a case registered against him for making obscene remarks against Malayalam actor Honey Rose. The probe team submitted the chargesheet before the Ernakulam Magistrate Court.

“The chargesheet clearly states that Boby repeatedly used sexually suggestive remarks and innuendos with the intent to insult and demean the actress,” said a police officer with the Kochi city police.

In addition to charges of sexual harassment, the chargesheet also includes offences such as stalking and persistent harassment. Investigators have gathered substantial evidence, including Boby’s inappropriate comments made via social media targeting multiple individuals.

The police also submitted video clips of interviews, the confidential statement of the actor, and testimonies from key witnesses as crucial evidence supporting the charges, he said.