Rs 6,700 crore boost for road development in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government has approved road development projects worth Rs 6,700 crore submitted by Kerala, following a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. The clearance covers 14 projects proposed by the state.

Gadkari also assured that the 380-m-long stretch in the Malappuram-Kooriyad section that got damaged during NH 66 construction will be rebuilt as a viaduct at the contractor’s expense. Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who was part of the CM-led delegation, said the independent engineer, contractor and design consultant involved with the project have been removed and the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) project director suspended.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of NH works under way in Kerala. “Recognising minor delays in some stretches, the Union minister suggested corrective steps. All highway construction will be completed by December 2025,” Riyas said. He also confirmed that the state will receive `151 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme this week.

Riyas said the Centre would give final approval for the Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road and the Palakkad-Kozhikode Greenfield Highway, likely by the end of July. Several projects that were pending for over eight years have now received clearance. The Ernakulam Bypass project has received in-principle approval, and the remaining formalities are expected to be completed within five months. Of the seven NHs currently under development through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways fund, five have received approval, while nod for the other two is expected within two months.