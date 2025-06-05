Shipwreck spill hits ‘Malinya Muktham’ campaign in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the world prepares to celebrate World Environment Day on Thursday under the theme #BeatPlasticPollution, Kerala faces a significant environmental crisis. A shipwreck off the state’s coast has released tons of plastic nurdles—tiny pellets used in manufacturing—polluting the shorelines of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. These nurdles pose a serious threat to marine life, public health, and the state’s ambitious ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign, which aims to achieve a garbage-free Kerala by March 2026.
Highlighting the severity of the situation, social activist Magline Peter said that the entire shoreline of the capital is now covered in nurdles. She expressed concern that the local communities remain unaware of the hazardous situation, lacking information about necessary precautions and the actions being taken to address the crisis. “There is no transparent communication to resolve this issue. A week has passed, but little action has been taken to clean the nurdles up,” she said.
Since its launch, the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign has focused on reducing plastic use, implementing door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste, and ensuring proper waste management. The nurdle spill represents a significant setback to these efforts.
LSG Minister M B Rajesh said that the government has begun efforts to remove the nurdles. “While the Local Self-Government Department is not directly involved, the Environment Department is coordinating cleanup activities,” Rajesh said.
K V Thomas, a former head of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), has urged prompt action from the authorities concerned. “While we can see the visible impact, the full extent of this disaster needs a thorough assessment. This incident occurred during the heavy monsoon, which underscores the urgent need for rapid recovery efforts,” he said.
Shibu K N, a campaigner with the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA - Asia Pacific), described the nurdle spill as an environmental disaster requiring immediate intervention. He urged authorities to prioritise a transparent and effective cleanup, hold responsible parties accountable, and enforce stricter regulations in line with global standards to prevent similar incidents in the future. “These nurdles threaten marine life, local ecosystems, and human health. They absorb toxins and can enter the food chain, causing long-term harm,” Shibu said.