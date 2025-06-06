60 tribal families still await permanent housing in Palakkad’s Parambikulam

PALAKKAD: "Each file represents a life." For the past nine years, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has repeated this powerful message several times to government officials urging them to treat every file with humanity and compassion. But in the dense forests of Parambikulam in Palakkad district, the same message seems to have been lost in the bureaucracy.
In the Uravanpadi tribal hamlet alone, 30 fully constructed houses completed back in 2023 remain unused and locked, simply because authorities are yet to assign them house numbers, leaving as many families without the safe shelter they were promised.
Another 30 houses spread across Sungam, Earth Dam, Thekkady and Poopara tribal hamlets initiated as far back as 2019 continue to languish in the final phase. Shockingly not a single department appears to have clarity on the reasons behind the delay
'Criminal Negligence'
These shocking details were un-earthed when the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly held a review meeting of various departments at the Forest Department Information Centre in Anappadi, Parambikulam, regarding the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the district.
Committee member and minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, expressed his anguish while addressing the meeting. "This is just criminal negligence," he said, pointing out that systemic indifference only deepens the neglect faced by tribal communities, denying them basic dignity and access to essential services.
When officials from various departments assured that the issues would be looked into the next day, Surendran responded, "Look, the very matters you now promise to fix tomorrow have been delayed for six long years."
The committee later instructed the Muthalamada panchayat, Life Mission, and Tribal Department officials to complete the house numbering process by June 15 and submit a detailed report to the committee.
Key departments give a skip
Most complaints raised by the tribal residents revolve around the lack of essential services from the Muthalamada panchayat, village office, KSEB and education departments. Notably except for the panchayat authorities, officers from the other departments were absent from the meeting.
The committee chaired by Kongad MLA Santhakumari K said at the meeting that the absence of officers from these departments has been noted and action will follow.
Apart from Santhakumari and Surendran, the Assembly committee that originally consisted of 11 MLAs had only one more member for the visit PP Sumod, MLA, from Tharoor constituency.