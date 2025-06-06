Federalism is sometimes a devil, says Suresh Gopi

MALAPPURAM: Taking potshots at the state government over alleged non-cooperation in implementing centrally-sponsored projects, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday said that federalism is sometimes a devil.

Suresh Gopi, who was speaking after inaugurating the NDA constituency convention held in Nilambur for the front’s candidate advocate Mohan George, made the remarks in connection with the proposed Forensic Research Institute in Thrissur. He claimed the state government was not taking any steps to implement the project.

“There are unholy alliances between the Congress and CPM in many places. In the last election, BJP candidates suffered defeat in seven constituencies as a result,” he said.

He assured voters that if Mohan George is elected, a building for the government college, a long-standing demand of Nilambur residents, will be constructed. BJP leaders A P Abdullakutty, P K Krishnadas and Shaun George attended.