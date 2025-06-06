Hero who averted a rail disaster forgotten over time

KOLLAM: In the 1964 Tamil film Pachhai Vilakku, legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan halts a speeding train with nothing but a shirt a cinematic moment etched forever in popular memory. Nearly four decades later, in 2001, a similar real-life drama unfolded near Perumon bridge, in Kollam, where in 1988 a tragic train accident had shocked the entire country.

That day, Vimal Bose affectionately called ‘Cake’ spotted a fault on the tracks just as Malabar Express was about to pass. Without hesitation, he grabbed a red banner and ran onto the tracks, waving frantically to stop the speeding train. His act prevented what could have been a devastating derailment, saving hundreds of lives.

Yet, despite being hailed a hero, Vimal’s life since that fateful morning has been marked by unfulfilled promises and bitter disappointment. Now 50, he is still awaiting the government job that officials had assured him—a promise backed by endorsements from Kollam MP N K Premachandran and former MLA Rajendran. Even the Kerala High Court, in 2008, instructed the Railways to prioritise his case. But more than two decades later, recognition and justice still remain elusive.

Reflecting on that day, Vimal recounts, “It was early November 2001 and I was out to fetch water for my bakery. I noticed that the railway bolts and plates had come loose. Soon, I saw the train approaching the damaged track. I grabbed a red banner from my shop and ran to stop it.

Thankfully, the train stopped safely. Railway officials arrived, repaired the track, and service resumed. Despite the job recommendation by Premachandran and Rajendran, and the HC order, over 23 years have passed, and I have neither a job nor recognition. I only did what anyone would have done. If faced with the same danger again, I would act without hesitation.”