Kerala government's Bakrid holiday shift sparks political row; IUML accuses Left of communal agenda

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government's decision to change Bakrid holiday triggered a political row in the state on Friday with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) accusing it of attempting to implement "communal agenda and fascism" in the state.

Originally Friday (June 6) was marked as holiday for Bakrid.

However, following the reports that the festival would be celebrated on Saturday across the state, on Thursday, the Kerala government announced that Saturday, June 7, will be a public holiday for Bakrid.

As per the change, government also declared that June 6 (Friday) would be a regular working day.

Officials, in a statement, said the change was made to ensure the holiday aligns with the actual date of celebration observed by the people.

However, IUML and a few Muslim outfits criticised the government's move to change the holiday.

Responding to these criticisms, government on Thursday night, announced that all educational institutions, including profesional colleges, would be closed on Friday.

However, it failed to pacify the ruffled feathers.

IUML, the second largest coalition partner in the Congress-led UDF, said though Friday was declared a public holiday earlier, the Left government cancelled it for no reason.

The government's act was amounted to provoke the minority community, senior IUML leader P M A Salam charged.

"The Left (government) is attempting to implement more communalism and fascism than the BJP and the Sangh Parivar in the state," he alleged in a TV channel.